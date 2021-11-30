Instant brand’s air purifier all-time lows from $74 (Reg. up to $140) + smart models from $45.50

Amazon is now offering the small room Instant AP100 Air Purifier for $73.99 shipped. Regularly $130 before dropping to $100 more recently and then $75 in the pre-Black Friday sales, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This is also $1 below the current holiday pricing at Williams Sonoma. You’ll also find the large room AP300 model still at $139.95, down from the regular $240 for another Amazon all-time low. Instant Pot says these models help to “remove 99.9% of COVID-19 from treated air,” alongside other viruses looking to ruin your holiday spirit this year including bacteria, mold, smoke, pollen, dander, and odors. A 3-in-1 filtration (“HEPA-13, Activated Carbon, Antimicrobial coating”) is complemented by an “intelligent sensor [that] monitors air quality 24/7” and makes optimal adjustments when in auto mode. The larger model filters an up to 1,850 square foot space once per hour. Rated 4+ stars at Williams Sonoma. Head below for loads more Black Friday hangover and Cyberweek air purifier deals.

More Cyberweek air purifier deals:

If you ended up going with one of the smart purifier solutions below, you’ll probably want to visit the (mostly) still live Google Nest roundup of deals we are tracking. You’ll find some of the best prices of the year still hanging around on its display-laden smart hubs, cameras, and more.

More on the Instant AP100 Air Purifier:

WORKS TO REMOVE VIRUSES (COVID-19): Our air purifiers have been proven to remove 99.9% of COVID-19 from treated air, also removing 99.9% of other viruses, bacteria and mold. (1,2 see below)

REMOVES ALLERGENS AND SMOKE: Advanced 3-in-1filtration captures99.97% of smoke, dust, pollen, pet dander, odors and other ultrafine impurities.

ADVANCED AIR CLEANING TECHNOLOGY: 3-in-1 filtration (HEPA-13, Activated Carbon, Antimicrobial coating) plus plasma ion technology work together so you can breathe easier.

