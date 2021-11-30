Kate Spade Cyber Monday Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide + free shipping: Handbags, more

The Kate Spade Cyber Monday Sale continues with up to 50% off sitewide when you apply promo code GIVETUES at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on handbags, shoes, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the All Day Large Tote that’s currently marked down to $114 and originally sold for $228. This handbag is available in four color options and can easily fit your 16-inch MacBook. It’s a fantastic option for work, school, and everyday events. The bag also comes with a detachable pouch to hold small essentials such as a card, money, lipstick, and more. With over 150 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Nike Cyber Sale that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase.

