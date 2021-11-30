REI Cyber Week Deals offer up to 50% off North Face, Marmot, Columbia, more

REI Cyber Week Deals offer up to 50% off top brands including The North Face, Patagonia, Marmot, Columbia, Helly Hansen, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Columbia Pike Lake Vest that’s currently marked down to $90. For comparison, this vest is regularly priced at $150 and is highly-packable, which makes it a nice option for traveling, storing, and more. The all black coloring is very versatile and pairs nicely with workout or casual wear alike. This style would make a really nice holiday gift for any man on your list. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from REI or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

