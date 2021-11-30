Rocketbook ultimate gift bundle now $50 (Reg. up to $80) + more smart notebooks from $10.50

Walmart is now offering the Rocketbook Smart Notebooks Ultimate Bundle for $49.99 shipped. Regularly up to $80, with similar bundle offers going for $55 direct, this is up to 38% off the original listing, and $14.50 under buying the Core Rocketbook, Core Mini Rocketbook, and Capsule 2.0 Folio Cover the bundle includes individually at the Amazon sale prices. While you’ll find some more affordable Rocketbook deals below, this bundle would make for a great all-in-one gift this year. You’re getting a pair of smart notebooks — a full letter-size and one smaller 3.5-inch mini — both of which can be wiped clean with a damp cloth after beaming your handwritten notes and sketches to the cloud. Along with the included folio cover, this package also comes with a pair of Pilot FriXion pens and two microfiber cleaning cloths. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart and head below for more Rocketbook deals.

Don’t need the big bundle above? We are also tracking the Rocketbook Core Mini starting from $10.70 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 at Amazon. Regularly $16, this is matching the all-time low on the teal colorway with most of the other options in a close second around the $11.50 range. They are also, for comparison, starting from under $13 in the direct holiday sale. The specs and features on this perfect little notebook stocking stuffer are identical as those found above, just in a tiny pocket-friendly 3.5 by 5.5-inch form-factor.

Or forget all of the fancy smart stuff and just grab the popular, vintage-style Amazon Basics Classic Notebook at $8.50 Prime shipped. Another great notebook stocking stuffer option, you’re looking at 240 “archival-quality pages,” a hardcover with rounded corners, one of those retro bookmarks, and an elastic closure.

More on the Rocketbook Smart Ultimate Bundle:

The Rocketbook Smart Notebooks Ultimate Bundle provides style and substance. This bundle includes 1 Rocketbook Core Letter Size (8.5″ x 11″) Digital Notebook, 1 Rocketbook Mini (3.5″ x 5.5″) Notepad and 1 Rocketbook Notebook Folio Cover for your personal and professional notetaking needs. The Rocketbook Core & Mini Digital Reusable Notebooks provide a classic pen and paper experience yet are built for the digital age. When you write using the Pilot FriXion pen, your notes stick to the Rocketbook pages like regular paper and with a drop of water the notebook erases like magic.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!