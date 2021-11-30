Sorel’s Cyber Monday Event takes 25% off + free shipping: Boots, slippers, more

The Sorel Cyber Monday Sale continues with 25% off select styles including best-selling boots. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Madson II Moc Toe Boots that are currently marked down to $139 and originally priced at $185. These boots are perfect for outdoors and feature a waterproof design. This style pairs nicely with jeans, khaki pants, and more. The sneaker like base has a rigid outsole and are rated 4.2/5 stars from Sorel customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Madson II Moc Toe Boots $139 (Orig. $185)
- Mac Hill Mid LTR Boots $131 (Orig. $175)
- Ankeny II Mid Boots $116 (Orig. $155)
- 1964 LTR Tall Boots $128 (Orig. $170)
- Cheyanne Metro Lace Boots $116 (Orig. $115)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Lennox Hiker Boots $154 (Orig. $220)
- Tivoli IV Boots $98 (Orig. $130)
- Joan of Arctic Boots $158 (Orig. $210)
- Cate Chelsea Booties $131 (Orig. $175)
- Snow Angel Boots $83 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
