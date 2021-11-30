Teach your kids math, piano, word building, more with these STEM kits from $42 (Up to 40% off)

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, PlayShifuUS via Amazon is offering a selection of its educational toys priced from $42 shipped. Our favorite is the Plugo Count Math Games with Stories Kit for $41.99. Down from $60, you’re saving 30% here as well as enjoying the all-time low that we’ve tracked on Amazon. This educational STEM gaming kit can turn your iPad, Samsung, or Fire tablet into a powerful learning tool for your kids. There are five free games for Count, with 250 or more progressive levels. Just choose your child’s grade and difficulty level and it’ll be ready to go. This kit ships with the foldable gamepad, a count spike, four operators, and two sets of digits. Keep reading for additional deals.

Other PlayShifu STEM games on sale:

Do you have kids that are a bit older and have outgrew the deals above? Well, did you see that Amazon is now offering a selection of starter guitar bundles that even include with amps from $128? Normally, you’d pay up to $170 here but today’s deals mark some of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time.

More on the PlayShifu Count Math Game:

PLUGO COUNT is an AR-powered STEM gaming kit. It turns your device into a hands-on learning system and takes your kids through a series of story-based challenges that need to be solved with a combination of numbers and arithmetic operators (math manipulatives). Watch the video to catch it in action!

AGES 4-10 – Plugo app has 5 free STEM games for Count, with 250+ progressive levels. Select your child’s grade to adjust the difficulty of the games. Kids indulge in various story-based math activities solving word problems, math puzzles, timed trials, and arithmetic questions.

Spark STEM skills – Plugo Count triggers auditory, visual, and tactile senses in kids and spurs their comprehension abilities, critical thinking, logical reasoning, and mathematical intelligence. It is the perfect gift for kids who love numbers, or for those who havn’t fallen in love with Maths yet! Kids practice counting, sequences & patterns, place value, comparison, addition, subtraction, multiplication and division.

