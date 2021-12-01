Astro’s high-end A40 TR wired headset with MixAmp Pro TR for Xbox falls to $195 (New low)

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Adorama is offering the Astro Gaming A40 TR Wired Gaming Headset with MixAmp Pro TR for Xbox at $194.99 shipped. For comparison, this bundle sells for $250 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that Astro’s A40 TR is tuned for gaming and pairs well with the Command Center software, allowing you to have enhanced control over voice communication and audio settings. The MixAmp Pro TR also delivers Dolby Digital Surround processing and a lag-free operation. All-in-all, this is a solid audio solution for high-end gaming desktops that will help take your setup to the next level. Head below for more.

Save some cash when you opt for the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless gaming headset instead. Sure, it doesn’t come with a Dolby Digital Surround-enabled amp or the higher-end build that you’ll find with the Astros above, but the Arctis 1 Wireless does cut the cord for a wire-free experience. This happens either over Bluetooth or with the USB-C wireless dongle, which is compatible with mobile, desktop, console, and even Nintendo Switch. At $97 on Amazon, it’s hard to not recommend at least giving SteelSeries’ headset a consideration.

Now, if you want a dedicated mic in your gaming setup, don’t miss out on the deal that we found earlier today on the Blue Yeti X. It delivers a USB condenser microphone to your desk that’s inspired by World of Warcraft with a custom design as well as unique software. On sale for $100, now’s a great time to bolster your gaming setup ahead of the holidays.

More on the Astro A40 TR Wired Headset with MixAmp Pro for Xbox:

Tuned with ASTRO Audio V2 – Tuned for Gaming, ASTRO Audio V2 delivers pro quality audio for gamers when they need it most, whether live streaming to competitive play in the pits of a pro tournament

ASTRO Command Center software – Redefine pro audio for gamers. The free ACC software gives players enhanced control over their voice communication and audio settings. When paired with the MixAmp Pro TR, the A40 Headset delivers pro quality audio from the living room to the main stage

Superior fit and finish – The A40 TR Headset features lightweight yet rugged construction with premium materials for a pressure-free fit that won’t overheat your head. The ear cushions feature cloth for maximum comfort, backed with synthetic leather for the best acoustic performance

