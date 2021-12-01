Insta360’s ONE R 1-inch Edition uses Leica tech to capture 5.3K at a low of $420

Today only, Woot is offering the Insta360 ONE R 1-Inch Edition Co-Engineered with Leica for $419.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, you’d normally pay $550 for this camera with Amazon offering it for $467.50 on sale right now. This high-end model delivers an upgraded 1-inch sensor to offer the “best image quality in an action camera” according to Insta360. The company partnered with Leica to bring “stunning dynamic range” everywhere you go. It has the ability to record 5.3K at 30FPS and also is in a “class of its own” for low-light capturing thanks to the extra large sensor. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? Consider picking up the GoPro HERO9 Black instead. Sure, it doesn’t have a 1-inch sensor designed by Leica, and the maximum recording resolution is only 5K and not 5.3K, but GoPro is arguably one of the biggest names in the action camera industry. Coming in at $350, you’ll be spending a full $70 less than Insta360’s high-end offering above. Take a closer look at GoPro’s HERO9 Black in our hands-on review.

Do you have a collection of old holiday memories stored on film somewhere in the attic or basement? While the cameras above are great for capturing new memories, you should also consider archiving old ones for generations to come. That’s where the Kodak SCANZA comes to play, as it makes it simple to convert film to digital so you never have to worry about memories fading away. At $128, it’s on sale right now from $160, making today a great time to invest in protecting precious moments.

More on the Insta360 ONE R 1-Inch Edition

1-Inch Sensor Camera: Insta360 joined forces with Leica to deliver the best image quality in an action camera. A premium 1-inch sensor, legendary Leica optical design and stunning dynamic range—all in a rugged, compact body.

5.3K 30fps: Ultra-high-res 5.3K capture. Day or night, bring your shots to life with vivid detail that holds up in shadows, highlights and everything in between.

FlowState Stabilization: FlowState achieves gimbal-like image stabilization without the gimbal. Thanks to a new scene-detection algorithm, your footage stays clear and steady even in low light.

Low-Light Photo & Video: ONE R’s 1-inch sensor puts it in a class of its own for low-light shooting. Indoors or late night, ONE R brings out detail and color that other cameras lose in the shadows.

