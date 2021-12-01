Keep your ornaments, Christmas tree, and wrapper organized with holiday storage from $12

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, YH-Goods (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of holiday storage accessories from $12 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite discount here is the ZOBER Christmas Ornament Storage Box with Zippered Closure at $11.89. Down from its normal going rate of $20, you’re saving 41% here with today’s deal marking the lowest price that we’ve tracked in 2021. While many of us have switched over to plastic ornaments it seems, there are still those special heirloom pieces that always have the possibility of breaking in storage. It holds 64 ornaments and leverages cardboard dividers to help keep things safe in storage. The box itself measures nearly 13 by 13 inches at 13.5 inches tall, giving you a compact solution that’s easy to put in the attic after the holidays and take back down next year. Head below for additional deals.

More holiday storage deals:

Speaking of heirloom ornaments, as you make new memories around the holidays with family, be sure that your old remembrances are preserved forever. Kodak’s SCANZA film scanner comes in at $128 right now from its normal $160 going rate, making today a great time to invest. It’s designed to convert traditional film to digital so you don’t have to worry about it going bad over time and becoming unviewable.

More on the ZOBER Christmas Ornament Storage Box:

Bauble ornament box stores up to 64 ornaments with cardboard dividers that help keep decoration ornaments safe from scratches and shattering, so they’re always ready to show off for the Christmas season, Easter, Halloween, and other special occasions. Dimensions: 12.9″ x 12.9″ x 13.5″

This storage container for Christmas ornaments made of durable non-woven fabric and heavy-duty cardboard ensures this ornament will last many seasons to come, unlike a holiday storage bag or bulkier, cheaper material holiday Christmas boxes, bins, holders, and organizers.

Holiday ornament storage with a transparent card slot for easy labeling. Lid protects ornaments from insects and dust and allows Xmas storage container to be stacked for space saving. Christmas storage box chest organizer.

