Preserve your old memories forever: KODAK SCANZA film scanner now $128 (Reg. $160)

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, DBROTH (97% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the KODAK SCANZA Digital Film and Slide Scanner for $127.99 shipped. Regularly around $160 these days, like it fetches over at B&H, this one started life closer to $170 and is now at the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon all year. A handy tool for folks with old 35mm, 126, 110, Super 8 and 8mm negatives and slides, you can quickly and easily scan all of your precious memories to digital in order to preserve them forever. Features include a 3.5-inch LCD display, editing touch-up tools, compatibility with Mac and PC systems, and support for up to 128GB of internal storage via an SD card. Rated 4+ stars at B&H. More details below. 

On the other hand, if you prefer some old school memory making action, take a look at the Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 Instant Camera. Coming in at $120 shipped on Amazon, this adorable little camera will instantly spit out your memories in sweet square photo form with a one-touch self mode, and more for even less. 

Some of this morning’s other highlight deals to check out include iOttie’s popular iPhone and Android car mounts from just $16 (undercutting the Black Friday pricing in most cases at up to 30% off) as well as this J.Crew Factory event with up to 50% off a wide range of outerwear and more for the winter season. 

  • FILM TO JPEG IN SECONDS – Powerful 14/22MP KODAK Film Scanner Converts Old 35mm, 126, 110, Super 8 & 8mm Negatives & Slides to JPEG Digital Files – NOTE; THE SCANZA WILL NOT CONVERT FILMS OTHER THEN 35mm, 126, 110, Super 8 & 8mm Negatives
  • LARGE, BRIGHT 3.5” TFT LCD – High Definition Built-In Color Display Features Adjustable Brightness & Convenient Tilt for Easy Operation & Image Viewing
  • AN ADAPTER FOR EVERYTHING – Unit Arrives w/Multiple Film Inserts & Adapters for Fast, Flexible Operation; Big One-Touch Buttons Allow for One-Step Scan & Save

