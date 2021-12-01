Grab 20-feet of solar-powered string lighting ahead of Christmas at under $8 (Save 40%)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the 20-feet of OxyLED Crystal Ball Solar String Lights for $7.79 Prime shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $13, today’s deal shaves more than $5 off and is a match for the lowest offer we have tracked. Add a bit of ambiance to your outdoor setup just ahead of Christmas with this string light set. Thanks to a solar-powered design, this is a solution that will be largely hassle-free once you’ve got everything situated just the way you want it. A total of 30 LEDs span the 20-foot strand, ensuring there’s a bit of illumination roughly every 8 inches or so.

Prevent your new lights from sagging when you put today’s savings towards this 100-pack of zip ties at under $5 Prime shipped. Using something like these to hold lights exactly the way you want can go a long way towards creating a top-notch look. Plus, there’s a good chance you’ll have lot of zip ties leftover, allowing you to tidy things up around the house as well.

When it comes to indoor lighting, be sure to check out Govee’s new-release RGBWW Smart Lamp at $13 Prime shipped. This discount is the result of an on-page 50% off coupon that drastically reduces the price. Having only been on the market for roughly two weeks, today’s offer marks the very first price drop we’ve tracked. Swing by our smart home guide to find even more deals.

OxyLED Crystal Ball Solar String Lights features:

30 LED Solar String Lights: The OxyLED christmas solar string lights build in 30 high quality LED lights with 20 ft length, the outdoor string lights are enough length to fit any indoors and outdoors. Perfect decoration for patio, garden, Christmas, holiday, wedding, party and other celebration occasions.

Solar Powered & Smart Control: The solar light string is powered by the built-in 1.2V 600mah rechargeable battery, which can be charged through the solar panel. Boasting an on / off switch and a light mode switch, this solar panel itself can be turned on or off manually to avoid overloading the light. Watch this curtain come to life with 8 stunning light modes. Choose between waves sequential, slo-glo, flash, slow fade, twinkling, and steady glow.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!