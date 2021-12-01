Reader’s Digest magazine for $5 (50% off) + rock-bottom Us Weekly pricing at $12 (Reg. $60)

The DiscountMags holiday magazine price drops begin today with a couple of particularly notable deals each day throughout the month of December. Today’s headliner is a 1-year subscription to Reader’s Digest at $4.97 with free delivery and no sales tax using code 9TO5TOYS at checkout. Regularly as much as $15 at DiscountMags and currently on sale for $6 per year at Amazon, this is the lowest we can find and matching our previous popular offer. Be sure to hit the “Do not enroll me in DiscountLock” option at checkout if you don’t want to automatically renew after your first year. Head below for more details and a rock-bottom offer on Us Weekly.

Reader’s Digest is great coffee table fodder with articles on everything from “hometown heroes” and news from the world of medicine to social affairs, various world events, and much more. “Reader’s Digest is easy to read, with colorful art, smart features, and a handsome layout with plenty of room for all the latest in the areas that matter to you.”

And for the gossip-minded, you can lock-in 1-year of Us Weekly for just $11.99 shipped using code 9TO5TOYS at checkout. This one fetches a whopping $60 at Amazon where it is currently on sale for $54. If you, or someone you know, would enjoy a year of getting way too involved in celebrities’ lives this is a perfect gift, and you definitely don’t want to pay full price. Today’s deal is nearly 80% below Amazon’s holiday rate and your best bet.

If you want to go digital with it, Amazon’s First Reads December eBook freebies are now live. You can get all of the details on those right here, then go dig into our media deal hub where you’ll find a giant selection of hardcore game and pop culture collectible book deals from $17, some of the best prices of the year, and everything from the Super Mario Encyclopedia to The Art of The Lord of the Rings, and much more.

More on Reader’s Digest Magazine:

Every issue of Reader’s Digest Magazine is packed with your favorite features. There’s always a compelling main article for the latest in literature. All in a Day’s Work and Humor in Uniform are great fun and full of jokes and anecdotes you’ll share with your friends, while Test Your Brainpower sharpens the wit and That’s Outrageous can keep you up to speed on some of the most important problems we all face in society. .

