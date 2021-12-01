Sperry’s Holiday Sale continues with 30% off sitewide + extra 40% off two or more

Sperry Holiday Event offers 30% off sitewide and an extra 40% off two or more items when you apply promo code STOCKUP at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on boots, boat shoes, loafers, and more. As always, customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the Avenue Embossed Duck Boots that are currently marked down to $62 and originally sold for $110. These boots are completely waterproof and feature three versatile color options. They’re also lightweight, cushioned, and feature a rigid outsole that promotes traction. Find additional deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

