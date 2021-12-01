Score your pups a treats/toys BarkBox sub at 50% off, now $17.50 for first month

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering 50% off BarkBox subscription boxes for your furry friends. Available for small, medium, and large dogs, you can now grab the BarkBox Monthly Subscription Box for $17.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35, you’re scoring your first month’s box at half off to give it a shot and then you can either continue at full price or just cancel the subscription and get away with a box full of chew toys, all-natural treats, and dental chews at 50% off anyway. More specifically, each month includes two “quirky” toys, a pair of tasty treats, and a yummy chew toy, and even sometimes an extra surprise. More details below.

If the subscription doesn’t interest you, just scoop up a NERF Dog Spiral Squeak Football while it’s on sale for $6.58 Prime shipped. You’ll score an extra $2.19 off at checkout here. This NERF-touch squeak ball is great option for getting you and the pups outside for some exercise, all year round. “Nerf-quality materials make our squeaker spiral football perfect for fetch and for teaching your dog new tricks.”

You’ll also want to swing by our 2021 feature piece for more details on Amazon’s WAG brand of treats and food. It’s a great way to save hundreds all year round on treats and food for your furry buddies with constant sales to ensure you’re stocked up at well below full price.

More details on BarkBox:

What is BarkBox? A monthly dog box delivery of pure canine bliss with unique monthly themes featuring 2 dog toys, 2 bags of dog treats, and a drool-worthy chew.

What makes us special? To ensure every pup’s perfect playtime, our dog-obsessed team uses high-quality materials and textures to create toys that’ll keep your dog engaged and entertained, no matter their size or play style.

Toy Variety: Whether your dog loves to thrash, tug or tear—we’ve got them covered. Our box features interactive dog toys, chew toys, toys with spiky balls, squeakers, and rope, plus toys for puppies and aggressive chewers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!