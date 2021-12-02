Keep your vehicle spotless with GOOLOO’s car vacuum cleaner at $22 (Save 27%)

GOOLOO (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Car Vacuum Cleaner for $21.99 Prime shipped once the on-page $8 off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s offer shaves 27% off and marks the best price we’ve tracked in two years outside of a Cyber Monday deal that reduced it to $20. It’s not very difficult to keep your car looking as good as new when you’re able to easily clean things up when the need arises. Thankfully, today’s offer will make that a cinch while clocking in at a very reasonable price. This car vacuum is powered by your vehicle’s DC port and wields a 14.8-foot cable to ensure you can reach any part of it. There are three attachments included in addition to a carrying case.

Today’s savings leave you with almost enough left over to add Govee’s RGB lighting kit to your vehicle. Thanks to an on-page $5 off coupon, you’ll only have to spend $11 Prime shipped. Everything is powered by the DC outlet in your car and lighting can be adjusted using the included remote.

Another markdown that could streamline things at home is Amazon’s Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Sheet at $10.50 Prime shipped. In addition to the 12- by 17-inch sheet, you’ll also get four markers and an eraser. This is a great way to give the whole family a way to communicate when schedules do not align. Swing by our home goods guide to find more markdowns like this.

GOOLOO Car Vacuum Cleaner features:

Strong Suction & Low Noise: GOOLOO Car Vacuum Cleaner absorbs all dirt quickly and easily. The powerful and durable motor rotates at a max speed of 42000R/min, reducing the noise to 75dB, and increasing the suction to 8000Pa

Long Cord Design: The 14.8ft/4.5m power cord enables you to clean any hard-to-reach area of your car. Plug and play so you don’t worry about the issue of continuation like cordless handheld vacuum cleaner

