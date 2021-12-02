Home Depot takes up to $149 off recent RYOBI combo kits with bundled free tools, more

If all of the Black Friday tool deals weren’t enough to refresh your weekend warrior setup, Home Depot has you covered with a new batch of Cyber Week savings. Discounting a selection of recent RYOBI releases that are exclusive to the retailer, you’ll be able to save up to $149 across a wide range of tool sets, bundles, and other packages. Plus, you’ll also find added value in free bundled tools and accessories on top of the cash discounts. Shipping is free across the lineup, and you’ll even be able to score in-store pickup at no additional cost. Whether it’s just for outfitting your own setup or giving the gift of DIY, there are plenty of options to check out. Though we’ve rounded up a few of our top picks down below.

RYOBI tool deals at Home Depot:

If you’d prefer something that’s geared more towards the everyday carry, we’re also tracking a series of notable discounts on various multi-tools and pocket knives. Including all of the big names like Gerber, Swiss Army, and more, you’ll find pricing starting at $9.

RYOBI ONE+ 18V 6-Tool Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18V ONE+ 6-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, Reciprocating Saw, Circular Saw, Multi-Tool, Work Light, (1) 1.5 Ah Battery, (1) 4.0 Ah Battery, 18V Charger, and Bag. This 6-Tool Combo Kit is the perfect way to enter the RYOBI 18V ONE+ System of over 175+ Tools for a variety of projects. The 1.5 Ah and 4.0 Ah Batteries feature lithium-ion cells for longer overall life. The 18V Charger is compatible with all ONE+ Lithium-Ion Batteries.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!