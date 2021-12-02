L.L. Bean’s December Deals offer up to 50% off pullovers, jackets, shirts, more

For a limited time only, L.L. Bean takes up to 50% off new markdowns including best-selling pullovers, jackets, shirts, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Adventure Hybrid Fleece Full-Zip Jacket is a highlight from this sale. This jacket is regularly priced at $60, which is $19 off the original rate. It features a fleece material that’s stretch infused, which is great for fall or winter sporting events. You can choose from two color options and it’s machine washable to stay looking nice for years to come. It can also be layered seamlessly and has zippered pockets to store your essentials such as your phone, wallet, and more. Find even more deals from L.L. Bean by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!