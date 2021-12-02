Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles: Outerwear, t-shirts, more

The Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on outerwear, sweaters, t-shirts, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the menâ€™s Crew Neck Print Striped Cotton T-shirt, which is also a best-seller from Lactose. This t-shirt is currently marked down to $42 and originally sold for $60. Itâ€™s a great style to pair with shorts, joggers, jeans, and more. You can find four color options available and there is a crocodile logo on the chest for a stylish touch. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- Crew Neck Print Striped Cotton T-shirt $42 (Orig. $60)
- V-neck Organic Cotton Sweater $49 (Orig. $98)
- Chaymon Synthetic and Leather Sneakers $80 (Orig. $115)
- Petit PiquÃ© Classic Fit Long-Sleeve Polo $64 (Orig. $105)
- Wool Trucker Sweater $82 (Orig. $165)
- â€¦and even more dealsâ€¦
Our top picks for women include:
- V-Neck Buttoned Wool Cardigan $87 (Orig. $175)
- Crew Neck Cotton Blend Sweatshirt $94 (Orig. $135)
- L.12.12 Concept Zip Tote Bag $58 (Orig. $98)
- Hooded Oversized Sweatshirt Dress $133 (Orig. $190)
- Jump Serve Slip Canvas Sneakers $56 (Orig. $80)
- â€¦and even more dealsâ€¦
Finally, be sure to check out the FossilÂ Flash Sale thatâ€™s offering anÂ extra 60% offÂ watches, wallets, handbags, and more.
