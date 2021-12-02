Learn what your dog’s unique needs are with this DNA test for $48 (Reg. $79)

Dogs have a bone to pick with their owners. They’re excited for Cyber Week too. Toys and treats are fun to buy for man’s best friend, but there’s a better gift for the entire family: a DNA test.

For owners who aren’t sure what breed their dog is, a DNA test can help owners understand their dogs’ behaviors, dietary needs, and potential health risks. Right now, you can pick up a DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test for only $47.99 with code CMSAVE20 at 9to5Toys Specials.

Many dogs suffer from bowel issues, flatulence, itchiness, weight, ear issues, and behavioral issues because they receive the wrong food. Before you pickup a bag of dog food that’s designed for a specific breed, it’s important to know exactly what your dog’s genetic makeup consists of.

The DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test answers the questions many pet owners receive: what kind of dog is that? With this technology, mutts will finally be acknowledged for their diverse roots. The test is easy to administer and painless to pets.

All you have to do is swab the inside of your dog’s cheek, and mail in the DNA sample. Within weeks, your family will receive a detailed report that explains your dog’s personality traits, DNA composition, and predispositions to certain diseases.

There’s more. You’ll also receive a custom photo certificate of the breeds found in your dog’s genetic breed composition. You might think your dog is more Poodle than Labradoodle, but you could be wrong.

A DNA test can help you determine the validity and accuracy of pedigrees if you’re a breeder or trainer. For friends who have adopted a rescue dog, give them the gift of clarity with their very own DNA test.

The test contains an order form with customer ID and instructions. With this, result mixups are very unlikely to happen. You’ll also receive a sample collection envelope and a return envelope for mailing. Puritan sterile swabs will also be provided for precise genetic data capture.

Order today for just $47.99 with code CMSAVE20 and get your at-home test kit.

Prices subject to change

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!