Monopoly Mandalorian Edition hits Amazon all-time low at $20 (52% off) + loads more from $8

Amazon is now offering the Monopoly Star Wars The Mandalorian Edition for $20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $42, this is the Amazon all-time low at 52% off the regular listing and the best price we have tracked. Take board game night to a galaxy far, far away with a new version of the classic inspired by “season 2 of The Mandalorian live-action TV series on Disney Plus.” Special tokens, including the Mandalorian, Bo-Katan Kryze, Ahsoka Tano, or Boba Fett, are joined by Battle Imperial enemies and some special game tweaks starring Grogu. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. You’ll find loads more special edition Monopoly deals waiting for you down below.

We are also still tracking some of the best deals of the year on a wide range of special edition Monopoly boards, some of which are hangovers from Black Friday and some are now matched elsewhere:

For something even more affordable that makes for a great game night switch up is the Monopoly Deal Card Game at $8 Prime shipped on Amazon. This one supports up to 5 players at once and brings the familiar real estate tycoon formula to a card-based format.

More on Monopoly Star Wars The Mandalorian Edition:

INSPIRED BY THE MANDALORIAN TV SERIES: This Monopoly: Star Wars The Mandalorian edition board game is inspired by season 2 of The Mandalorian live-action TV series on Disney Plus

MONOPOLY TOKENS: Fans can play as a favorite character from the series: The Mandalorian, Bo-Katan Kryze, Ahsoka Tano, or Boba Fett. Each character has a special ability depicted on their Character card

PROTECT GROGU: If a player passes or lands on the same space as Grogu (the character affectionately referred to by fans as “Baby Yoda”), they take his token and can use their character’s ability plus Grogu’s unique ability

