Nordstrom Rack’s Cologne Flash Sales takes up to 50% off Ralph Lauren, Mont Blanc, more

Nordstrom Rack’s Cologne Flash Sale offers up to 50% off top brands including Ralph Lauren, Dolce and Gabbana, Burberry, Mont Blanc, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. One of our top picks from this sale, that’s perfect for holiday gifting, is the Ralph Lauren Polo Red 3-Piece Cologne Set. This set features a full- and travel-size cologne as well as a deodorant. The scent is unique and masculine with notes of spicy red saffron, red grapefruit and deep redwood. It’s a great option for fall and winter weather. Plus, it comes with a nice gift box for the holidays. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Looking for more deals? The Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off hundreds of styles and free delivery.

