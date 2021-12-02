Nordstrom Rack’s Cologne Flash Sales takes up to 50% off Ralph Lauren, Mont Blanc, more

Nordstrom Rack’s Cologne Flash Sale offers up to 50% off top brands including Ralph Lauren, Dolce and Gabbana, Burberry, Mont Blanc, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. One of our top picks from this sale, that’s perfect for holiday gifting, is the Ralph Lauren Polo Red 3-Piece Cologne Set. This set features a full- and travel-size cologne as well as a deodorant. The scent is unique and masculine with notes of spicy red saffron, red grapefruit and deep redwood. It’s a great option for fall and winter weather. Plus, it comes with a nice gift box for the holidays. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks include:
- Dolce and Gabbana Light Blue 2.5-oz. Cologne $50 (Orig. $67)
- Ralph Lauren Polo Red Cologne 3-Piece Set $69 (Orig. $99)
- Burberry London 1.7-oz. Cologne $35 (Orig. $60)
- Burberry Brit Cologne 1.7-oz. $37 (Orig. $66)
- Mr. Burberry 2-Piece Fragrance Set $70 (Orig. $102)
- Mont Blanc Legend Spirit Cologne $38 (Orig. $55)
- Michael Kors Extreme Blue Cologne $30 (Orig. $56)
- …and even more deals…
