Seagate’s official 1TB Expansion Card for Series X|S returns to all-time low at $188

GameStop is offering the Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S for $187.99 shipped. For comparison, this drive normally retails for $220, which it still fetches at both Newegg and Best Buy. Today’s deal marks a match of the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. If your Xbox Series X or Series S is running out of its internal storage space, then Seagate’s Expansion Card is the only official way to add extra space that can be fully utilized by the system. Sure, you can still use external HDD or SSD, but since those only support previous-generation games or being used as a storage drive to hold next-gen titles in limbo until you migrate it back to the internal drive, those options aren’t the most reliable. Learn more about Seagate’s Expansion Card in our announcement coverage, plus you can take a deeper dive in our hands-on review.

Like mentioned above, you can use an external drive for game storage, you just can’t play off of it. Grabbing something like the Samsung 1TB T5 Portable Solid-State Drive for $120 on Amazon is a great option, though you’ll have to migrate games to and from the drive in order to play them. If you have slower internet, or a monthly data cap, this could be a much faster option to deleting and redownloading titles as you switch around what games you’re playing.

More on the Seagate Expansion Card:

Designed in partnership with Xbox to seamlessly play Xbox Series X|S games from the internal SSD or the expansion card without sacrificing graphics, latency, load times, or framerates. 1TB of storage increases the overall capacity of the Xbox Series X|S—collect thousands of games across four generations of Xbox without sacrificing performance. Switch between multiple titles in seconds—directly from the internal SSD or the expansion card.

