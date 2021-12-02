simplehuman Sensor 5x Smart Mirror now $160 or $99 refurb + more from $25 (Reg. up to $200)

Amazon is now offering the 2021 model 8-inch simplehuman Round Sensor Smart Mirror for $159.99 shipped. Regularly $200 direct and at Amazon, this is within a couple bucks of the Amazon all-time low and Black Friday pricing, but we also have the certified refurbished model directly from simplehuman’s eBay store for even less than that. Our last mention had this model down at $129 in refurbished condition (more details on eBay’s upgraded refurb program right here), but you can now score it for just $99 shipped or one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked. This mirror features built-in 800 lux lighting (lasts for 40,000 hours) to simulate the “natural sunlight’s full color spectrum” alongside touch control brightness and 5x magnification. It will run for about 5 weeks before you need to use the USB-C charging cable and it features motion sensors that will have it automatically light up as you approach. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Bed Bath and Beyond. More details and simplehuman deals are waiting down below.

We are also tracking some hangover Black Friday price drops on simplehuman’s gorgeous kitchen and housewares including the smart soap dispenser and shower caddy, plus more:

Speaking of home goods and the like, this morning saw the NutriBullet PRO+ Single Serve 10-piece Blender drop to a new 2021 low at $80 shipped alongside even more still live Black Friday blender offers from $69.

More on the simplehuman Round Sensor Smart Mirror:

TRU-LUX LIGHT SYSTEM – At 800 lux and with a color rendering index (CRI) of 95, the tru-lux light system closely simulates natural sunlight’s full color spectrum to show every detail.

SENSOR ON/OFF – Automatically lights up as your face approaches the mirror — no need to touch any buttons.

5X MAGNIFICATION – Provides exceptional detail while still allowing you to see your entire face at once.

TOUCH CONTROL BRIGHTNESS – Fast, intuitive control over a continuous range of brightness from 100 lux to 800 lux.

DUAL LIGHT SETTINGS – Check your look under full sunlight or true-to-life candlelight.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!