Sphero’s Specdrums lets you create music anywhere at just $20 (Reg. $25+)

Amazon is offering the Sphero Specdrums App-Enabled Musical Ring with Play Pad for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $25 or more, today’s deal comes within pennies of the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. This unique set includes one Specdrums ring that allows you to “discover music creation” without spending money on singular instruments. You just tap every surface or the included play pad to create sounds, loops, or beats. It’s even scalable for “all skill levels” ranging from curious kids to seasoned musicians. Take a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Are your children not into music? Consider picking up the Creativity for Kids Grow ‘N Glow Terrarium Kit instead. It’s made to let your kids enjoy growing plants indoors, and even includes everything needed to get started right in the box. It’s just $10 on Amazon, which saves an additional 50% compared to today’s lead deal, making it a budget-friendly buy all around.

Maybe your young ones are more into electronics? Then don’t miss out on the deal we found on Kano’s Pro PC Kit earlier today. Down to $100 from its normal $300 going rate, this unique kit lets them build a fully-functional 2-in-1 computer that runs Windows 10 Pro. The deal likely won’t be around long, so be sure to give it a look before the price goes back up.

More on the Sphero Specdrums:

TAP COLORS, MAKE MUSIC: Discover music creation without spending money on expensive, singular instruments with Sphero Specdrums. Tap any surface, or the included play pad, to create sounds, loops, and beats. This app-enabled music toy is scalable for all skill levels, from curious-minded kids to seasoned musicians.

COMPOSE ON-THE-GO: Built with sleek technology including an accelerometer, light sensor, LEDs, and Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity, Specdrums rings provide an accessible, portable, and tactile way to create music, so you can compose whenever inspiration hits.

