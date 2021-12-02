Throw UGREEN’s 6-in-1 4K 60Hz USB-C Hub in your bag for $22, more from $10 (Up to 30% off)

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 6-in-1 4K 60Hz USB-C Hub for $21.99 Prime shipped once the on-page $4 off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, you would usually spend $30 on this hub. This deal slashes 27% off and comes within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you own a laptop that relies solely on USB-C, this hub is ready to convert one port into six and provide you with several other types of I/O. An integrated HDMI port paves the way for 4K HDMI connections, but you’ll also benefit from three USB 3.0 inputs and micro/SD card slots. This hub is compatible with MacBooks, PCs, Chromebooks, and more. Continue reading to find yet another UGREEN deal.

If you’re solely after a way to easily connect a 4K monitor, we’ve also spotted the UGREEN USB-C to 4K 60Hz HDMI Adapter at $9.79 Prime shipped. Typically priced at $14, today’s offer shaves 30% off and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This handy adapter is ready to convert a USB-C port into HDMI with as little fuss as possible. It works with compatible Android devices, iPads, MacBooks, and the list goes on. Despite having such a compact design, this offering is able to deliver a crisp 4K picture that’s paired with a 60Hz refresh rate.

And since you’re here, there’s a viable chance you may also be interested in the markdown we spotted yesterday on UGREEN’s PU suede laptop sleeve. It’s available for just $9 and is ready to stylishly add a layer of protection to 13-inch laptops. That’s just one of many other deals that can be found in our Mac accessories guide.

UGREEN 6-in-1 4K60Hz USB-C Hub features:

  • 6 in 1 Hub: UGREEN USB C Adapter equips with a 4K@60Hz HDMI Output, 3 USB 3.0 Ports, and a microSD/SD card reader(With the highest speed up to 104MB/S), giving you an incredible range of functions—all from a single USB-C port. 
  • Crystal-clear 4K@60Hz Output: USB C hub highly supports 4K@60Hz resolution when connecting 4K monitor. You can directly stream your screens to HDTV, monitor, or projector easily for a cinema-like visual feast.

