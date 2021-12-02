Popular Vahdam tea gift sets and add-ons now up to 60% off at Amazon from just $8

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Vahdam Tea (98% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 60% off a range of tea gift sets and accessories from $8. One standout is the 12-piece Vahdam Bloom Assorted Tea Gift Set for $31.99 shipped. Regularly $60 for most of this year and before that, this is more than 45% off the going rate, the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. All wrapped up in an almost Tiffany blue gift box, you’ll find an assortment of 12 golden tin caddies filled with 100% natural black teas. Head below for more of the popular Vahdam tea gift box sets and accessories on sale from $8.

Tea gift box and accessory deals:

Speaking of smaller gifts that just about anyone can enjoy, we are still tracking some all-time lows on Large Jar Yankee Candles at Amazon (if you’re fast) as well as a 50% price drop on the 3-candle gift sets at just $15 right here.

More on Vahdam Tea Gift Sets:

CHRISTMAS & HOLIDAY GIFTS – Give a gift of wellness and good health to your loved ones. Delicious teas in regal and luxurious packaging that make the perfect gift for the holiday season.

FORBES Best Luxury Gift Guide – An Exclusive Gift with 12 Gold Tin Caddies filled with Award Winning Teas & Presented in a Luxury Gift Box. This Tea Set is Perfect Tea Gift for everyone.

FEATURED TEA GIFT BRAND – Vahdam Teas has been featured by Forbes, PopSugar, GMA, O Magazine, Reader’s Digest, USA Today etc.

