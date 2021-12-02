Popular Vahdam tea gift sets and add-ons now up to 60% off at Amazon from just $8

-
AmazonHome GoodsVahdam
60% off From $8
Vahdam Bloom Assorted Tea Gift Set

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Vahdam Tea (98% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 60% off a range of tea gift sets and accessories from $8. One standout is the 12-piece Vahdam Bloom Assorted Tea Gift Set for $31.99 shipped. Regularly $60 for most of this year and before that, this is more than 45% off the going rate, the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. All wrapped up in an almost Tiffany blue gift box, you’ll find an assortment of 12 golden tin caddies filled with 100% natural black teas. Head below for more of the popular Vahdam tea gift box sets and accessories on sale from $8

Tea gift box and accessory deals:

Speaking of smaller gifts that just about anyone can enjoy, we are still tracking some all-time lows on Large Jar Yankee Candles at Amazon (if you’re fast) as well as a 50% price drop on the 3-candle gift sets at just $15 right here

More on Vahdam Tea Gift Sets:

  • CHRISTMAS & HOLIDAY GIFTS – Give a gift of wellness and good health to your loved ones. Delicious teas in regal and luxurious packaging that make the perfect gift for the holiday season.
  • FORBES Best Luxury Gift Guide – An Exclusive Gift with 12 Gold Tin Caddies filled with Award Winning Teas & Presented in a Luxury Gift Box. This Tea Set is Perfect Tea Gift for everyone.
  • FEATURED TEA GIFT BRAND – Vahdam Teas has been featured by Forbes, PopSugar, GMA, O Magazine, Reader’s Digest, USA Today etc. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Vahdam

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon Melissa & Doug toys from $13.50: PAW Patrol...
Best of 9to5Toys: M1 11-inch iPad Pro $149 off, Google ...
LEGO Cyber Monday sale discounts Star Wars, Marvel, muc...
Large jar Yankee Candles are now at some of the best pr...
Home Depot takes up to $149 off recent RYOBI combo kits...
Cyber Week game deals: God of War $10, NBA 2K22 $26, Dr...
LEGO 2022 sets have been announced: Star Wars, Creator,...
Backcountry Apres Cyber Sale takes up to 50% off The No...
Show More Comments