Anker’s eufy H11 hand vac drops to $29.50 (New low, Reg. $40+), RoboVacs from $130 and more

Anker hand, stick, and robotic vacuum deals continue with a new all-time low on the eufy by Anker HomeVac H11 Pure hand vacuum at $29.44 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with Walmart+ (free trial). If you’re not interested in the navy blue colorway above, Amazon is still offering the white and black model at Black Friday pricing starting from $36 with free shipping. Regularly up to $60 at Amazon and more like $40 at Walmart, these are the best prices we have tracked on Anker’s hand vacuum solution we previously went hands-on with in our video review series. Features include wireless 5500Pa of suction power, the included microUSB charging cable, and a particularly useful 2-in-1 crevice tool “to reach into the deepest corners of your sofa or under low-lying furniture.” It even has built-in ozone air purification features to “freshen up the environment” when not in use. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart and you’ll find loads more Anker vacuum deals below.

Much of the Black Friday Anker vacuum deals are still live (some of the models that sold out quite quickly are now back) and now waiting for you in the list down below. With robotic models starting from just $130 and up to $200 in savings on some of the flagship offerings, these are some of the best and most affordable options out there:

Speaking of keeping the floors clean this holiday season and beyond, we also just spotted Samsung’s Jet 75 cordless vacuum that ships with a spare battery for extended wireless cleaning action at $100 off. You can get all of the details on that offer right here and be sure to dig into our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the eufy by Anker HomeVac H11 Pure:

Lightweight and Compact: Completely cordless, weighing just 1. 2lbs, and being roughly the size of a wine bottle. Cleaning is made effortless and storage is made simple. Dust Devouring Suction: With 5500Pa of power, you can suck up every spec in seconds when everyday mess is made. Every Nook and Cranny Covered: Use the 2-in-1 crevice tool to reach into the deepest corners of your sofa or under low-lying furniture. Micro USB Connectivity for Convenient Charging: Simply use a USB charger anywhere in your home and charge with ease.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!