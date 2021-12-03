Crocs Holiday Deal Dash offers up to $30 off totals + up to 50% off sitewide

Crocs Holiday Deal Dash offers $10 off orders of $50, $20 off orders exceeding $75, or $30 off totals of $100. Discount is applied at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on clogs, sneakers, sandals, boots, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $45 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Baya Lined Clogs that are currently marked down to $50, which is $10 off the original rate. These clogs can be worn by both men or women alike and you can choose from three color options as well. The interior features a faux fur lining that adds warmth and these can be used for indoor or outdoor wear due to the rubber base. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Crocs customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

