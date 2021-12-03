KitchenAid holiday deals up to $192 off: Pro and mini stand mixers, blenders, more from $75

Amazon is now offering the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater for $299.99 shipped. Also matched at Target in additional colorways where RedCard holders can score it for $284.99 shipped. This is up to $65 off the regular listing from KitchenAid, the best price we have tracked of the holiday season since a limited early Black Friday sale at $280 and the lowest currently available on one of the best and most attractive mixers in the game. Metal construction, a 3.5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl, and a tilt-head design for a hassle-free experience when slowly adding ingredients to your mixture. A 10-speed setup is joined by the included flex edge beater, coated dough hook, and 6-wire whip, alongside compatibility with the rest of the KitchenAid attachment ecosystem. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Target. Head below for more holiday KitchenAid deals.

More KitchenAid holiday deals:

More on the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Stand Mixer:

Built to take it all on with the durable and built-to-last metal construction, and 67 touchpoints around the mixer bowl for great mixing results.

3.5 Quart Stainless Steel Bowl for smaller batches, to mix up 5 dozen cookies* in a single batch. Dishwasher safe. *Using the flat beater; 28g dough each.

Easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design, because you’ll have better access to the bowl. Lock the head in place while mixing.

Lighter. Smaller. Just as Powerful. With the same power as the KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer, the Artisan Mini weighs less so it’s easier to move around and is smaller, taking up less counter space.

