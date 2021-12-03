Kobalt’s 40V 13-inch string trimmer tidies your yard without gas and oil from $56 (Reg. $99)

Lowe’s is offering the Kobalt 40V Max 13-inch Electric Cordless String Trimmer for $59 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign-up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $56.05. Down from $99, today’s deal marks one of the first price drops that we’ve tracked on the stand-alone string trimmer without it being bundled with other tools. Designed to help remove gas and oil from your yard care routine, this string trimmer is powered via the included 40V battery. This also helps to make it a quieter tool all around, since the motor doesn’t have exhaust and other loud, obnoxious components. Head below for more.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up the BLACK+DECKER Electric Leaf Blower. Coming in at just $33 shipped on Amazon, this plug-in model gets rid of gas and oil just like today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind that it’s not battery-powered, so you’ll need to have an extension cord handy to use it when cleaning up the yard after edging and trimming.

Don’t forget that in our New Green Deals roundup that we detailed earlier today there’s a 2000PSI electric pressure washer on sale. Sporting a 1.2GPM flow rate, you’ll find a similar gas- and oil-free design that’s both healthier for the environment and you. Down to $150, now’s a great time to invest in your future for both cleaning and health.

Kobalt 40-volt cordless string trimmer provides up to 40 minutes of runtime on a fully charged 2.5Ah battery

Premium heavy-duty 0.080-in dual line feeds through a bump head, making it easy to power through tough grass and weeds

13-in design is ideal for removing weeds and touching up lawns 1/2-acre or less

