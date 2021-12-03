Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S, One, and Windows Elite Series 2 Controller drops to $131 (Reg. $180)

Quickndone (99.9% positive feedback from over 18,000 ratings) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controllers for $131.24 shipped. Regularly $180 and currently marked down to $158 direct from Microsoft, this is nearly 28% off the going rate, about $8 under the official Black Friday price, and the lowest we can find. While we did see a short-lived $125 price tag from Daily Steals recently, this is the lowest price we have tracked over the holiday festivities otherwise. Compatible with Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows 10, Microsoft’s pro-grade controller is still a great option for upgrading just about any console/PC gamer’s battlestation. Fully customizable button layouts alongside included interchangeable thumbsticks and paddles are joined by the 40 hours of battery and the in-box USB-C cable. It also ships with a nice carrying case, thumbstick adjustment tool, charging dock, and more. Rated 4+ stars over at Target. Hit up our feature piece on the best Xbox Controller for Series X and S before you head below for more details.

If you’re not interested in the pro-grade solution above, Microsoft’s official price drop on the current-generation Xbox Wireless Controllers is still live starting from $50 shipped. You’ll find most of the latest colorways on tap here with more details ready and waiting right here. Or just scoop up a PowerA Spectra Infinity at the $31.50 holiday price and call it a day.

Hit up our coverage of the recently updated Xbox Design Lab to create your very own Xbox game pad and then checkout the Mandalorian Beskar model with the magnetic charging stand Razer dished up just ahead of the Black Friday bonanza last month.

More on details on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2:

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 features over 30 new ways to play like a pro, including adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks. Save up to 3 custom profiles on the controller and switch between them on the fly. Swap thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles to tailor your controller to your preferred gaming style. Designed to meet the needs of today’s competitive gamers, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 puts exceptional performance, customization, and durability where it matters most-in your hands.

