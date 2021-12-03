MSI’s Stealth M15 gaming laptop with RTX 3060 and 144Hz 1080p display sees $400 discount

Best Buy is offering the MSI Stealth 15M Gaming Laptop with 5GHz i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 for $1,199.99 shipped. Down $400 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this specific model. Packing an 11th generation Core i7 processor with four cores and eight threads, this laptop also features the NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics card to offer impressive gaming performance. On top of that, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD is also in tow for ample memory and storage. The 144Hz 1080p display is also great for fast-paced FPS gaming. Head below for additional details.

On a tighter budget? Consider picking up the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 for $674 on Amazon. While it doesn’t come with an 11th Generation i7 or RTX 3060, you’ll find it still has ample power for entry-level gaming with a Ryzen 5 5600H processor and GTX 1650 GPU. However, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 still features a 120Hz refresh rate, which is pretty notable in this price point.

Don’t forget that the Razer Blade 14 with an RTX 3070 is still on sale for $199 off. This not only marks the first discount that we’ve tracked but also a new all-time low. Delivering plenty of gaming power to your setup, this laptop also boasts a 165Hz 1440p display to make it easy to play your favorite games on the go.

More on the MSI Stealth 15M Gaming Laptop:

Edge ahead of the pack with this MSI Stealth 15m Gaming laptop. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card delivers stutter-free, paired with 144hz refresh 3ms screen for fluid gameplay, while the New Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM power through resource-intensive titles. Featuring a 1TB SSD, this MSI Stealth gaming laptop offers ample storage for your files and ultrafast startups.

