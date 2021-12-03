Get your future Nobel prize winner a Nat Geo Science Kit from $20 (New lows, 30% off)

Have any future Nobel Prize winners on your gift list this year? Amazon is now offering some new all-time lows on National Geographic home science kits at up to 30% off. One standout is the National Geographic Stunning Chemistry Mega Science Kit for $24.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35, this is 30% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This kit features 45 projects for your budding scientist including building (and erupting) a volcano, launching a rocket, and more. All of the “easy-to-follow” instructions you’ll need are included with a focus on “the scientific process, important fundamentals of chemistry, and how to safely conduct experiments.” These kits carry 4+ star ratings at Target. Head below for even more of them starting from $20.

Be sure to browse through the rest of Amazon’s National Geographic science kit sale. You’ll find additional kits focusing on geology, mechanics/physics, and even some fun slime creation sets starting from $20 Prime shipped.

Alongside this deal on Swagtron’s Swagskate Electric Skateboard, we have a few other notable sales for the kids you’ll want to browse through before spending full price on any of this year’s gifts. Firstly, Amazon’s Epic Daily Deals feature a sizable collection of toys, collectibles, and more from $4 including Tamagotchi, Dune toys, and Funko POP!. Just make sure you swing by this gigantic list of holiday discounts on just about any LEGO building kit you might want to get under the tree this year with deals for the price of a couple cups of coffee.

More on the Nat Geo Stunning Chemistry Mega Science Kit:

A SCIENCE KIT THAT INSPIRES – Your kids will have hours of fun as they explore the fizzy and bubbly reactions they create, just like a real scientist in a lab!

A TOTAL OF 45 EXPERIMENTS – Build and erupt a volcano, create a geyser, launch a rocket, and cause some awesome chemical reactions! Each experiment is easy to conduct and a whole lot of fun!

EASY-TO-FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS – The experiment guide in this kit has kid-friendly instructions with illustrations for each step, and fascinating insight into the chemical reactions.

HANDS-ON STEM – Kids will learn the scientific process, important fundamentals of chemistry, and how to safely conduct experiments. This science kit serves as an important stepping-stone in STEM success!

