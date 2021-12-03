Gift Philips’ 13-pc. Multi Grooming Kit for just $18 + OneBlade shavers from $30 (Up to 33% off)

Amazon is now offering the 13-piece Philips Norelco Multi Grooming Kit for $17.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Walmart. Originally $21, this super popular multi-grooming set is now within less than $1 of the Amazon all-time low, matching the Black Friday 2021 price, and would make for a wonderful gift that doesn’t cost much more than a few good lattes. The no oil-needed blades and 13-piece attachment kit features everything you need for your beard, nose, ears, and more alongside a travel storage bag and cleaning brush. You’ll also find ”DualCut technology” for an upgraded self-sharpening experience, blade guards, and a 4+ star rating from over 1,100 Walmart customers. More shaver deals below.

But if you’re looking to take it up a notch for yourself or holiday gifting, we are still tracking some brilliant deals on the popular Philips OneBlade models, some of which are even lower than we initially tracked for the Black Friday festivities:

Once the personal grooming setup is in order, dive into our fashion deal hub for some holiday wardrobe updates. The Merrell Cyber Week Deals kicked off this morning (alongside Columbia’s new limited-edition Star Wars apparel), but we also have some fantastic deals available in the Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale with up to 50% off polos, outerwear, and more.

More on the Philips Norelco Multi Grooming Kit:

13 attachments for all of your grooming needs: Full size steel trimmer, a steel precision trimmer, a nose and ear hair trimmer, 3 hair trimming guards, 3 beard trimming guards, a stubble guard, an accessory travel storage bag, and a cleaning brush. Unlike competition, no oil needed to maintain high quality performance Blades and Guards are easy to detach and rinse

Maximum precision with DualCut technology, which includes 2x more self-sharpening blades. The steel blades sharpen themselves as they work, resulting in blades that remain as sharp as day 1 after 2 years of use.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!