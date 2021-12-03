PowerA Pro Switch Wireless Controller hits Amazon low at $70 (Reg. $100) + more from $16

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch at $69.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is 30% off the going rate, matching the price drop we spotted on Black Friday and the lowest total we can find. PowerA’s take on a pro-grade Switch gamepad features a 900mAh rechargeable battery, four mappable paddles on the backside you won’t find on Nintendo’s Pro Controller, wireless motion control, a 3.5mm stereo audio jack, and injected rubber handles. From there, it sports interchangeable black and white face plates “with embedded anti-friction rings” alongside four thumbsticks with different heights and cap shapes, as well as a custom storage case and 10-foot braided USB-C breakaway cable. Get a closer look in our review of the Xbox version, and then head below for more.

More on the PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller:

Connect your way: Offers both Wired and Wireless Modes and includes a 900mAh rechargeable battery

Mappable Pro Pack: Level-up your game with four mappable paddles you can quickly program on-the-fly, mid-game.

Game On and On: Injected rubberized handles provide for hours and hours of comfortable gaming action

Feature-Packed: Includes wireless motion control, black and white faceplates with embedded anti-friction rings, four thumbsticks with different heights and cap shapes, a 3.5mm stereo audio jack for comms—available in wired mode only—plus a custom storage case and 10ft braided USB-C breakaway cable.

