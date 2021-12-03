Roku Ultra with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit sees Cyber Week discount to $66 (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the latest Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player for $66.01 shipped. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at 34% in savings alongside the best price of the holiday season that comes within $6 of the all-time low set back in September. As Roku’s flagship streaming media player, the Ultra arrives with 4K HDR playback alongside access to a variety of popular streaming services. There’s also now Dolby Vision support as well as increased Wi-Fi range and other enhancements over the previous-generation version. New additions of HomeKit and AirPlay 2 features round out the package. You can get a closer look at all the enhancements this time around in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Alternatively, the $19 Roku Express is going to be your best bet when it comes to upgrading a TV. While this one ditches the AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support found above, it’ll still bring a wide range of streaming services into the mix on top of voice search and 1080p playback.

If you’d prefer to go with one of Amazon’s in-house streaming media players instead, right now we’re tracking some ongoing Cyber Week deals on its lineup. Starting at $18, you’ll find everything from the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max at $35 to much more affordable offerings for the guest room or office.

Roku Ultra features:

Roku Ultra is the ultimate streaming player, fully loaded with all of our best features. Enjoy powerful, smooth streaming with channels that launch in a snap and our best wireless, now with up to 50% more range. Watch in extraordinary Dolby Vision HDR picture and experience 3D Dolby Atmos sound when you pair it with a compatible sound system.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!