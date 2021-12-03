Samsung’s Jet 75 cordless vacuum runs for 60 minutes per charge at a low of $249 (Save $100)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Jet 75 Stick Cordless Vacuum for $249 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $349, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon for this model. With an ultra-long-lasting battery, Samsung’s vacuum can last for up to 60 minutes of cleaning on a single charge. For comparison, similar vacuums in this price range only last between 20 to 40 minutes per charge. On top of that, the battery is swappable with a spare to keep going for longer if needed. Weighing in at just six pounds, the Jet 75 is easy to maneuver and vacuum stairs, beneath sofas, and more. If you’re looking for a solid way to clean up messes as they happen this holiday season, Samsung’s stick vacuum could be the perfect solution. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the cordless nature of today’s lead deal, then the Eureka Flash Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner is available on Amazon for $110. Sure, you’ll have to plug in to use this vacuum, but in the end it still makes cleaning messes around the house a simple chore.

Did you see Govee’s latest smart air purifier that’s on sale for $60 off right now? It just launched a few days ago and is already on sale. Designed to scrub 527-square feet of air five times per hour, this purifier is perfect for keeping your home clean after you vacuum the rest of the house before company arrives.

More on the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Vacuum:

60 MINUTE BATTERY LIFE – Use your vacuum up to 60 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning before a recharge is needed or easily swap the battery with a spare

ADVANCED PERFORMANCE – Clean hardwood, tile, and carpeting thanks to the vacuum’s 200 Air Watts of intense suction power

LIGHTWEIGHT DESIGN – Built to go around your home with ease at a mere 6 pounds, the Jet 75 makes it easy to vacuum stairs, reach beneath sofas or appliances, clean high cabinets, window blinds and more

