Yale’s HomeKit-enabled Assure Lock SL with Wi-Fi Connect Bridge returns to Amazon low at $199

Amazon is offering the HomeKit Yale Assure Lock SL with Wi-Fi Connect Bridge for $199 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay $299 for this lock with other colors fetching at least $280 right now. Today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the first discount of the year on this model. This smart lock ships with the Wi-Fi Connect Bridge, which lets it tie into HomeKit, Assistant, Alexa, SmartThings, and more for solid smart home compatibility. There’s also DoorSense which automatically locks your door after it shuts. The digital keypad that lets you easily create and share temporary, scheduled, or permanent codes with friends and family so you never have to hand someone a key again. Take a closer look in our hands-on review, then head below for additional details.

Save some cash when opting for the previous-generation August Smart Lock for $96 on Amazon. Sure, it doesn’t ship with HomeKit compatibility, but it’s something that can be added down the road when your budget allows. However, in the meantime, you’ll still enjoy an upgraded smart experience with auto lock, voice commands, and scheduling.

Further upgrade your smart home experience with this HomeKit air quality monitor, which brings five metrics to your setup for $81. That’s a $25 discount from its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. After that, swing by our smart home guide for other ways you can save this holiday season.

More on the Yale Assure Lock SL:

Lose your keys, for good: Hands full, Have your door unlock for you with Auto-Unlock. Or unlock using the keypad, or Yale Access app on your smartphone or Apple Watch. Enjoy key-free access and leave the bulky keychain behind.

Expand your smart home: Connect your lock to your favorite voice assistant or smart home system. Works with Amazon Alexa, Hey Google, Airbnb, Philips Hue, Apple HomeKit, and more. Includes the Wi-Fi Connect Bridge so there’s no additional hub needed.

Auto-Locks and Unlocks: Your Assure Lock will Auto-Unlock as you get home for totally hands-free unlocking. With Auto-Lock and DoorSense, your home automatically secures once your door is closed, or after a set amount of time.

