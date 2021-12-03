Hide surge protectors with a cable management box kit at $17.50 (New low, 20% off)

Yecaye Products, LLC (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Cable Management Box Kit for $17.59 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $22, today’s offer does in fact take 20% off while also ushering in a new all-time low. While there are plenty of ways to cover cables, the same cannot be said for surge protectors and other bulky pieces of equipment. Thankfully, this cable management box kit is here to save the day. You’ll get two boxes, one of which spans 15.7 by 5.8 by 5.2 inches while the other measures 12.5 by 5.1 by 5 inches. A white exterior is paired with a bamboo lid to give these a clean and modern appearance that is bound to dress up the look of a messy surge protector. Buyers will also garner a variety of cable clips and reusable ties that will help them tame some cords as well.

Yecaye Cable Management Box Kit features:

Perfect Cable Management Solution: Stay plugged in and stay organized with Yecaye cable box organizer. Simply tuck the power strip, power adapter and excess cables inside, freeing up more space and keeping your home and workstation neat and organized.

Designed by Pure Bamboo Lid: This solid plastic wire box with a bamboo cover is not only durable but also pleasing to your eyes. The unique design brings a simple elegance to any space while keeping the space organized. You can choose white or black to match your decor seamlessly.

