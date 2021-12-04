Amazon Kindle eBook sale expands your library with thrillers, mysteries, and more at $4 or less

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering a wide range of Kindle eBooks priced at $3.99 or less. Todayâ€™s deals usher in some of the best prices that weâ€™ve tracked all year, making now a great time to bolster your Kindle reading library. All purchases today will forever be a part of your collection, meaning you can read them at any time and even download the books for offline reading. Youâ€™ll find quite a lot on sale today, with a few pages of discounts available on Amazon ranging from thrillers to cookbooks, mysteries, and more. Head below for all of our top picks.

Kindle eBook deals:

While you can read these books on a dedicated Kindle, theyâ€™re also compatible with other devices, like Appleâ€™s latest 11-inch iPad Pro. Using an iPad to read the Kindle books gives you a very versatile machine, as it can handle both work and leisure tasks with ease. On sale right now for up to $250 off, nowâ€™s a great time to pick up Appleâ€™s latest-and-greatest when it comes to mobile computing.

