The official Govee storefront at Amazon is offering one of its Single-Probe Bluetooth Meat Thermometers for $9.59 Prime shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. While the list price suggest this unit typically sells for $16, our research reflects $14 as being a more accurate number for comparison. Even so, todayâ€™s offer takes 31% off and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. Take the hassle out of grilling and cooking in the kitchen with this Bluetooth-enabled meat thermometer. It boasts a 230-foot range and you can use the Govee Home app to receive alerts when temperatures reach a specified threshold. A magnetic back allows you to easily attach it to a wide variety of surfaces. Once youâ€™ve completed a meal, youâ€™ll be able to open the Govee Home app to check historic temperature data and charts to hone in your skills and learn what you can do better next time around. Continue reading to find more Govee Bluetooth meat thermometers up to 40% off.

Another Govee product that is on sale right now is the companyâ€™s rechargeable 1,000-lumen LED flashlight. Believe it or not, you can snatch it up for $16 Prime shipped. We spotted this discount yesterday and itâ€™s the result of a 40% price drop.

Useful Smart Alerts: If temperatures fall out of your preset range, an alarm will sound, and you will get a phone alerts notification via the Govee Home app. The probe measuring range is 0Â° to 300Â°C /32Â° to 572Â°F. Note: press and hold the orange button for 3 seconds to power on.Â

Convenient Remote Monitoring: Tired of waiting near a hot grill, With a 230ft/70m smart Bluetooth wireless control range(no obstructions), you are free to relax and check your temperatures on your smartphone at a glance. Remember to remove the protective tip before use.Â

