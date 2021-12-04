JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth speaker with built-in carabiner returns to Amazon low at $40 (20% off)

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering the JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker in multiple colorways for $39.95 shipped. Down from $50, todayâ€™s deal matches the Amazon low that weâ€™ve tracked in 2021. though we did just see it go for $30 at another retailer early last month. This compact portable speaker is designed to go anywhere you do thanks to its integrated carabiner. Just clip it on and enjoy up to 10 hours of music playback per charge. Itâ€™s IPX7 waterproof and made to handle any weather you find yourself in, meaning it can last through a day at the beach, at the pool, or just around the house. Head below for more.

The OontZ Angle 3 is great for those on a slightly tighter budget. Itâ€™s available on Amazon for $27.50, which is a full $12.50 below todayâ€™s lead deal. On top of that, it boasts a longer 14-hour runtime per charge. However, thereâ€™s no integrated carabiner and itâ€™s only IPX4 water-resistant, meaning itâ€™s not quite as rugged as the Clip 3 on sale above.

Donâ€™t forget about SKILâ€™s 5-tool combo kit thatâ€™s on sale. Why are we mentioning a DIY tool kit in a Bluetooth speaker post? Iâ€™m glad you asked. The fifth tool in this kit is a portable Bluetooth speaker that uses the same battery as the drills, drivers, and other tools in the SKIL PWR CORE 12 lineup, meaning you can quickly swap when it runs out of juice, making it an extremely versatile purchase for $99 or less.

More on the JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth Speaker:

Wireless Bluetooth Streaming

10 hours of playtime

IPX7 waterproof

Integrated Carabiner

Speakerphone

