[Update: Day 4] Count down to the holidays with LEGO’s 2021 Advent Calendars

A tradition of the holiday season here around 9to5Toys, each December we dive into what the latest LEGO Advent Calendars have in store. And for 2021, there’s so much to be excited about. With 24 days of different creations on tap, we’ll be taking a day-by-day look to highlight all of the miniature creations, minifigures, and other builds in the countdown to the end of the month. This year, we’re taking a look at what the LEGO Star Wars and City sets have to offer in particular, as well as the all-new Marvel version. So whether you’re following along at home or just checking out the builds to get in on the festivities, be sure to head below the fold to see how the 2021 LEGO Advent Calendars stack up.

LEGO Advent Calendars 2021 — Day 4:

Star Wars — E-Web Heavy Repeating Blaster

In what seems to be a staple of every LEGO Advent Calendar, this year we’re getting yet another E-Web Heavy Repeating Blaster for Day 4. This one is on the more intricate side compared to previous models, and gets the job done for recreating the weapon that’s made appearances throughout the Star Wars canon. I do like that this one trades in the usual transparent studs for some white ones to simulate snowballs, which fits in much more with the rest of the kit’s festive theming.







Marvel — Black Widow

Giving us the second minifigure from the Marvel LEGO Advent Calendar, Day 4 is assembling Black Widow! While not unique to this set, the secret agent Avenger hasn’t been the most common in Marvel sets as of late, so this is quite a nice inclusion for anyone who hasn’t brought this figure to their collections already.

Not to mention, she comes with her signature electroshock batons as well as a marshmallow stuck to one of them. So extra points for the festive inclusion!

City — Ambulance

And to wrap up Day 4 of the LEGO Advent Calendars, the City side of things is assembling a miniature ambulance. Marking the second vehicle from the set so far, this one is on the smaller side compared to Day 1’s trolley. There’s still some nice details that make it quite apparent that this is in fact a medial vehicle. If the red and white color scheme wasn’t enough, there’s a little bandage element clipped to the back to really drive home just what this build is supposed to be.

Day 3:

Star Wars — Stormtrooper

Entering as the miniature gift for Day 3 in the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar, we have received the first minifigure. And it’s a Stormtrooper! While not all too festive for the holiday season, it’s always hard to beat getting another one of these troopers to your collection. In this case, you’re looking at the newest version of the Imperial army builder, with the dual-molded helmet and leg printing.







Marvel — Hall of Armor Wreath

Serving as something of a miniature expansion to 2019’s Iron Man Hall of Armor, today’s build assembles a single section complete with a festive wreath. It’s really lovely to see something like this included in the Marvel Advent Calendar, and a great way to continue building out one of the cooler LEGO playsets in recent memory. Oh and the holiday focus is also quite appreciated, too!

City — North Poll Decor

Finally! A festive creation. It only took three days, but the LEGO City Advent Calendar for 2021 has finally given us something wintery to build. For today, you’re looking at a minifigure-scale rendition of a snow-covered street lamp and sign. I’m willing to bet this is supposed to bring some North Pole vibes to your LEGO City setup, and it accomplishes that pretty well.

Day 2:

Star Wars — Riot Mar’s Starfighter

We’re now onto Day 2, and the LEGO Group is giving Star Wars fans quite the obscure build for its latest Advent Calendar creation. This time around, there is a pretty neat miniature build of Riot Mar’s Starfighter. If you’re asking yourself who that even is, this bounty hunter quickly appeared in chapter 5 of The Mandalorian, as yet another outlaw hoping to cash-in on apprehending the asset.

Even if it isn’t the most recognized starfighter in the Star Wars universe, the build has quite the novel design to it and certainly stands out in a sea of the usual suspects we see. Plus, it pairs pairs well with the Razor Crest from yesterday for some small-scale space dogfighting action. So consider me impressed by yet another build.







Marvel — Iron Man Pulse Blasts

As for what we’re assembling on the LEGO Marvel front today, there really isn’t much building to be done. In what is more of an upgrade to yesterday’s inclusion, Day 2 features a series of LEGO energy blast pieces. The assortment is what we’re used to seeing from larger sets that include the added play features of being able to make it look like various characters are using some kind of attack, and today’s inclusion let you do just that with Iron Man. Not the best day we’ve seen in an Advent Calendar, but I’m sure younger builders will get a kick out of having these pieces in their arsenal.

City — Car Wash

Wrapping things up for Day 2, on the City side of the LEGO Advent Calendars we have… a Car Wash! The miniature build leaves quite a bit up to the imagination, which I suppose is a perk after all, but it took me a second to actually figure out what this one was supposed to be. Yesterday’s bus/trolley fits right inside of it, so there’s some play features there. But ultimately, there’s not too much to write home about this one. Hoping things start picking up.

Day 1:

Star Wars — Razor Crest

Kicking off a whole new year of festive creations, the Star Wars side of the LEGO Advent Calendars is starting out quite strong. For Day 1, we’re looking at one of the more popular vehicles from a galaxy far, far away as of late — the Razor Crest. Fitting for the theming around The Mandalorian, this miniature model gives fans another chance to assemble the starfighter. Albeit in a much smaller package than last year’s playscale model.

All 25 of the utilized pieces here are put to good work in order to deliver a nifty little recreation of the vehicle. It might not be festively-themed, but consider this quite a nice start to this year’s holiday countdown.







Marvel — Holiday Sweater Iron Man

Keeping up with the great start, the LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar starts off Day 1 with what will likely be the set’s best inclusion. Marking an all-new version of Tony Stark, the holiday sweater-clad Avenger rocks an Arc Reactor-themed knit print on the torso alongside his Iron Man helmet. The details on the actual design are quite nicely done and the execution delivers about all you could ask for from a festive set.

City — Trolley

As for the City side of things, the latest 2021 LEGO Advent Calendar isn’t quite keeping up. The 15-piece build assembles what I can only imagine is a bus, but calling it a trolley seems a bit more festive. So we’ll go with that! It’s quite the simple build, but is effective as recreating some vehicle. I guess you can use your imagination to bring this one to life how you see fit.

