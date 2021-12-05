Amazon Kindle eBooks now up to 80% off in this 1-day sale from $1

Today only, as part of itsÂ Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is discountingÂ a selection of Amazon Kindle eBooks. All of the offers in todayâ€™s sale will become a permanent addition to your library, with pricesÂ startingÂ atÂ $0.99Â and delivering some of the best prices to date. With as much as 80% in savings across the lineup, youâ€™ll find everything from mysteries and thrillers, to young adult, nonfiction, and romance books in the sale. There are plenty of acclaimed reads from notable authors, with all of our top picks outlined down below.

Notable Kindle eBooks in todayâ€™s sale:

Earlier this fall Amazon launched itsÂ latest Kindle Paperwhite 5, which delivers a new way to read the all of the eBooks on sale today. But then be sure to check out all of theÂ Amazon First Reads December eBook freebies, as a new assortment of titles just dropped earlier in the week. That gives you a chance to expand your reading list with yet another new eBook,Â and at no cost.

