All-in-one air fry cookers from $90: COSORI Smart 30L, Instant models, more (Up to $110 off)

Amazon is now offering the the COSORI Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $169.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this $30 off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-the low outside of a one-day deal this past summer at $167, and the best we can find. This model sells for $299 in black at Walmart, for comparison. This 12-function 30-liter countertop oven features 11 presets including rotisserie, dehydrate, pizza, roast, air fry, toast, bagel, bake, broil, cookies, and ferment. While you’ll find on-board controls, you can also connect it to your smartphone to adjust “temperature and time, choose recipes, control the oven light and convection fan, monitor cooking, receive notifications, and connect to voice control.” Rated 4+ stars direct and you’ll find even more on sale down below.

More air fryers and all-in-one cooker deals:

In case you missed it earlier, we are also tracking Ninja’s 2021 model Smart Indoor Grill with thermometer matching the Amazon low at $252, or $118 off the going rate. This is the “most powerful grill” in Ninja’s stable and you can get all of the details on it right here. Just be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for additional offers on kitchenware furniture, and more.

More on the COSORI Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven:

12 Functions: Enjoy a Keep Warm feature and 11 versatile presets: Rotisserie, Dehydrate, Pizza, Roast, Air Fry, Toast, Bagel, Bake, Broil, Cookies, and Ferment

Smart Control: Connect your smart oven to your smartphone to adjust temperature and time, choose recipes, control the oven light and convection fan, monitor cooking, receive notifications, and connect to voice control

Healthier Alternatives: Enjoy air fried meals with up to 85% less fat than traditionally fried foods. Note: The Air Fry preset may require longer cooking times than standalone air fryers

