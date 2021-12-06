Banana Republic Gifting Sale takes 40% off sitewide: Outerwear, jeans, sweaters, more

Banana Republic’s Gifting Sale offers 40% off your purchase including best-selling jeans, outerwear, sweaters, shoes, and much more. No code needed. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Update your denim for the holiday season with the men’s Tapered Organic Cotton Jeans that are currently marked down to $77 and originally sold for $129. These jeans are infused with stretch for added comfort and feature a flattering tapered hem that can be rolled for a stylish look. These jeans come in an array of wash options and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off adidas, Nike, Under Armour, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!