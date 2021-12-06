DJI Pocket 2 bundle is great for capturing holiday memories in 4K/64MP at $330 ($431 value)

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Adorama is offering the DJI Pocket 2 bundled with a 128GB microSD card and more for $329.99 shipped. Normally $349 for the Pocket 2 itself, the microSD card adds another $22 in value while the tripod costs $20 and the case brings another $30 to the bundle. All-in-all, you’re saving $101 with today’s deal, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The latest DJI Pocket 2 delivers a handheld stabilized 4K camera with a 3-axis gimbal to your pocket. Ready to capture buttery smooth video or photos while on the move, the Pocket 2 will become a go-to this holiday season thanks to its upgraded sensor that takes 64MP pictures and 4K video through a 20mm f/1.8 lens. There are four built-in microphones and it’s compatible with most smartphones, allowing for easy editing of shots before sharing on social media. The built-in battery lasts up to 140 minutes on a single charge, as well, letting you enjoy over two hours of recording before it needs to be plugged back in. Take a closer look in our previous coverage. Head below for more.

While there’s no built-in camera with the OM5 smartphone gimbal, it turns your iPhone, Pixel, or Samsung device into a cinema camera capable of capturing extremely smooth video. I have an OM5 and love using it with my iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 13 Pro to capture family videos and more. It’s available for $159 on Amazon, which is a fraction of the cost you’d spend on the Pocket 2. Just know that it’s limited to just stabilizing your smartphone and the camera that it has.

Speaking of capturing video on your phone, did you see the latest Galaxy S21 5G is on sale for $100 off? The S21 5G packs a triple-sensor camera array and 128GB of built-in storage. On top of that, 5G connectivity lets you browse the web faster while on-the-go, making it even easier to share photos and videos this holiday season.

More on the DJI Pocket 2:

A 3-axis gimbal stabilizes the camera for smooth video on the move. This technology is also great for a crisp photo at any time. The gimbal keeps the camera steady, even for long-exposure shots and in low-light environments.

An upgraded 1/1.7-inch sensor captures images with 64MP photo and 4K video. A sweeping 20mm f/1.8 lens provides a wide, vivid cinematic look.

Consisting of four microphones, DJI Matrix Stereo offers sound recording in different directions, as well as Audio Zoom and SoundTrack, which enhance audio based on the camera’s direction and focus.

