Eastbay takes 25% off orders over $49: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, North Face, more

Eastbay offers 25% off orders of $49 or more with code GIFT25 at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on top brands including Nike, adidas, Under Armour, The North Face, and many more. FLX Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Nike Air ZoomPegasus 38 Flyease Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $90, which is $30 off the original rate. These shoes were designed to help put a spring in your step. The cushioned insole promotes comfort and it has a zippered entry, which makes heading out the door a breeze. This style would make a great holiday gift and you can choose from two color options. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the adidas Friends and Family Sale thatâ€™s offering 25% off sitewide with deals starting at $8.

