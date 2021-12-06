Bring smart and festive RGB lighting to your car with this Govee kit at $9.50 (New low, 50% off)

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Smart Car RGB Strip Light Kit for $9.50 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $19, today’s deal does in fact shave 50% off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. If you want to bring some festive lighting to your car, this kit will certainly do the trick. It’s conveniently powered by the DC outlet in your vehicle, allowing you to be up and running in minutes. Not only can settings be adjusted using the included remote, but a smartphone can also get the job done once you’ve downloaded the Govee Home app.

Once you’re finished setting up the strip light kit above, why not show your vehicle some love with a package of Armor All Original Car Wipes? For just $4 Prime shipped you will get 30 wipes that will make it a cinch to quickly get your car’s interior looking as good as new.

Keep the ball rolling when you peruse this one-day sale of RGB LED lighting deals priced as low as $15. And if you’d rather purchase something that’s made by a more recognizable brand, we’ve also put together a nice list of Philips Hue markdowns that kick off from $13. There you will find Gradient Lightstrip bundles and much more up to $130 off.

Govee Smart Car RGB Strip Light Kit features:

Easy to Control : Govee Home App allows for smart, super-quick control of millions of colors, preset effects, and a variety of modes. Take control no matter where seated in the car. we provide a more convenient and fashion controller, enjoy to change the color, brightness, music mode.

Personalize Your Ride: Come with RGB car LED strip,over 16 million colors and different tones for selection, preset scene effects, and a user customizable DIY effects mode to make your car, truck, or SUV interior truly your own.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!