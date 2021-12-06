MSI 24.5-in. gaming monitor is made for FPS setups with 360Hz refresh rate at $490 (New low)

Amazon is now offering the MSI 1080p 24.5-inch 360Hz Gaming Monitor for $489.99 shipped. Also at Newegg. Down from $600, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats the Black Friday price by an additional $10. MSI’s high-end monitor here might only have a 1080p resolution, but the 360Hz refresh rate is over twice what you’d normally find in traditional FPS displays. Of course, it’s NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible and also utilizes NVIDIA Reflex latency analyzer to help you know just how much latency is in your system. All of this combines with the Rapid IPS screen tech to provide a high-end experience all around for your FPS gaming setup. Head below for additional details.

If you don’t need a 360Hz display, instead check out this 1440p 144Hz 27-inch monitor thats available for $250 on Amazon. Nearly 50% below today’s lead deal, you’re still going to enjoy a high-end gaming experience when picking up this monitor.

All high-end gaming setups have RGB flare, and today’s latest deals help add that to your desk within any budget. There’s a roundup for entry-level RGB lighting deals available from $15 right now at Amazon, with both remote-controlled and Bluetooth-enabled models on sale. In addition to that, Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrip bundles for up to $130 off.

More on the MSI 1080p 360Hz Gaming Monitor:

NVIDIA G-SYNC – Prevent screen tearing or stuttering, producing ultra-smooth lag-free gameplay.

Rapid IPS – Provides 1ms GTG fast response time, optimizes screen colors and brightness.

360Hz Extremely High Refresh Rate – Respond faster with smoother frames.

1ms GTG Response Time – Eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.

NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer – Give an accurate measurement of system latency.

